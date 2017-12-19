16 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Jaguar to Penetrate Ethiopian Market

Romina Plc inaugurated a 2.5 million Br showroom on December 14, 2017, at Meskel Flower. The showroom will display products of Jaguar, an Indian manufacturer of bathroom fittings and plumbing products.

"The time was ripe to join the Ethiopian market for it is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa and has a booming construction industry," said Rajesh Mahera, director of the Company.

The announcement of the showroom's opening was made jointly by representatives of Jaguar Bathroom Solutions and Romina.

The latter is known for its restaurant of the same name, and exports of coffee, pulses and grains, and import of various food items, water pumps, generators, agriculture equipment as well as new and used vehicles.

Jaguar is an international brand established over half a century ago and enjoys a presence in over 40 countries around the world. With a total capital of half a billion dollars, it produces about 80,000 products a day and furnishes over two million bathrooms annually.

