18 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: State SEC. for Foreign Affairs Meets With Japanese Peer

Rabat — State secretary for foreign affairs Mounia Boucetta met, Monday in Rabat, with minister delegate to the Japanese foreign minister Masahisa Sato on preparations for the 4th Moroccan-Japanese joint committee.

In a statement to the press, Boucetta said that the talks, which reflect the excellent relations between Morocco and Japan, were an opportunity to discuss the preparations for the 4th Moroccan-Japanese joint committee scheduled in 2018 in Japan.

Japan is a strategic partner for Morocco, a fact which is in line with the Kingdom's trend to diversify its partnerships, said Boucetta, adding that this meeting touched on ways to foster this bilateral strategic partnership at the political, security, cultural, and economic levels.

The two officials welcomed the progress made by the 55 Japanese businesses that gained a foothold in Morocco, as well as measures taken to support them.

Sato proposed that the 4th Moroccan-Japanese joint committee be organized in April 2018 in Tokyo. He described his discussions with Boucetta as fruitful and welcomed the multi-dimensional relation and the long-standing friendship between Morocco and Japan.

