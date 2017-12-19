Morocco: Govt. to Come Up With New Approach On Missions By Investment Centres, Head of Govt.

Rabat — A commission, made up of the court of audit and the different ministerial departments, will elaborate, within two months, a new approach concerning the missions of the regional investment centres (CRI), pursuant to the royal instructions on the reform of the said centres, said, Monday in Rabat, head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

This commission will prepare a report on conclusions and recommendations for the implementation of this reform as well as the new vision on the roles and missions of these centres, said El Othmani at the opening of a meeting on this matter.

The head of the government, quoted in a statement from his department, recalled on this occasion the different roles that were played by these centres during the last fifteen years in the field of encouraging regional investment, insisting on the need to give a new momentum to these investment promotion instruments.

He also recalled that the court of audit has prepared, in accordance with the Royal Instructions, an audit report on the Regional Investment Centres as did the Interior Ministry and other departments that have launched similar studies with the goal of making these bodies more efficient, the statement added.

El Othmani stressed that this commission will elaborate this new approach to initiate the reform of these centres and enable them to fully play their role in economic and social development at the regional level in keeping with extensive regionalization.

Promoting investment is pivotal for wealth creation, growth, the fight against unemployment and the reduction of social disparities, he said, adding that these different issues can be solved through the reinforcement of investment.