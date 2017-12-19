Morocco: Regional Dimension of Parliamentary Diplomacy, Lever of Sino-Moroccan Global Partnership (Official)

Beijing — Speaker of the House of Advisors (upper house) Hakim Benchamach highlighted, Monday in Beijing, the regional dimension of parliamentary diplomacy as one of the levers of the global partnership between Morocco and China.

"The interest in the regional dimension opens up new horizons for the strengthening of bilateral economic and cultural relations, and thus serves the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples," Benchamach told MAP on the occasion of his four-day visit to China.

He also said that this visit is meant to promote the distinguished cooperation between the Moroccan upper house and the Chinese People's political consultative conference, adding that the partnership relations have been further consolidated after HM King Mohammed VI's historic visit to China in 2016, which opened up promising prospects for strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also expressed hope to see this visit contribute to the achievement of the aspirations of the two countries and the strengthening of the bilateral partnership.