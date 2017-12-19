Ethiopia: Sesame Sales Lead Commodity Exchange

Sesame, one of the cash crops of the nation, registered the highest sales among the products traded by Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) in the last thirty days. In October 2017, coffee dominated the floor in terms of volume and value.

A total 84,000tns of items were exchanged by ECX worth around 3.4 billion Br in the past month, with coffee taking the second position. Export standard coffee took 67pc of the total coffee traded while coffee for the local market and speciality coffee took the second and third place, respectively.

Close to 88pc of sesame comes from Gonder, in the Amhara regional state. Its total traded volume has shown a more than fivefold upsurge compared to last month.

Aiming to drive sesame production up, the government has drafted a new regulation which will enable farmers to sell it without ECX's involvement, though some industry insiders did not welcome it.