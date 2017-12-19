19 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: UN Chief Calls for Make Migration Safer in World On the Move

New York — On International Migrants Day, the United Nations is appealing for cooperation in managing migration to ensure that its benefits are most widely distributed, and that human rights of all concerned are protected - as recognized by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"Evidence overwhelmingly shows that migrants generate economic, social and cultural benefits for societies everywhere," said Secretary-General António Guterres in his message Monday commemorating the International Day, marked annually on 18 December.

"Yet," he continued, "hostility towards migrants is unfortunately growing around the world. Solidarity with migrants has never been more urgent."

Climate change, instability and growing inequalities mean "[migration] is here to stay," Guterres stated.

As such he called for effective international cooperation in managing migration to ensure that its benefits are most widely distributed and that human rights of all concerned are properly protected - as recognized by the UN 2030 Agenda.

