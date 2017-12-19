Ethiopia: Long Overdue Quarantines Make Way in Ethiopia

The long-awaited five quarantine stations for the prevention and spreading of livestock diseases and to conduct diagnostic tests will soon become fully operational. The five centres cost the nation 229 million Br.

The quarantine facilities are located in Mille, Afar regional state, QebriAhmed, Somali regional state, Metema, Amhara regional state, Humera, Tigray regional state and Al-mehal in the Benishangul Gumuz regional state.

The sites will be the first exit points for cattle exported to the Middle East and North Africa.

The highest share of expenses went to Mille station with 99.1 million Br, while QebriAhmed consumed 74 million Br. Metema was constructed for 21 million Br, Humera for 28 million Br and Al-mehal for seven million Birr.

The Mille and QebriAhmed quarantine stations are the largest with a capacity of accommodating 30,000 livestock each, Metema and Humera can contain 6,000 of them, while the one at Al-mehal can hold 600 oxen.

Tigray Water Works Construction, Afar Water Works Construction, Africawit Construction Plc, Somali Public Procurement Services & Construction, and Amhara Water Works Construction are engaged in developing the quarantine stations and other facilities such as clinics, laboratories and workers' residences.

"All stations are located off the road to avoid contact with humans and other animals," said Wendimagegn Dejene (PhD), senior quarantine laboratory monitoring vet at the Ministry of Livestock & Fisheries.

The Metema and Humera stations are medium-sized quarantines lying on 42ha and 30ha respectively, constructed to expedite the livestock trade with Sudan, while Mille and Haroressa stations lie on 48ha each.

The Metama and the Humera centres were delayed for over eight years for lack of adequate water resources, according to Bayisa Mosisa, project coordinator, Animal & Animal Product Quality Improvement at the Ministry.

The civil works of the two stations have already been completed. However, water installation is yet to be concluded in Humera.

"Mille's and QebriAhmed's stations were delayed for 14 years due to the disagreement between the Ministry and construction firms," according to Bayisa, while Al-mehal's centre, located 700Km from the central part of the country, was delayed for lack of daily labourers.

The inefficiency of contractors, the absence of water resources in most regions were bottlenecks that caused the delay, according to Bayisa.

But, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalgen begs to differ linking the delay to the interest of third parties.

"The delay occurred owing to the third parties against the construction of quarantine stations in the country," he said, two months ago addressing the parliament.

Currently, among the five stations only one of them, Mille, is operational providing full services such as observing, isolating, treating and checking the health of export animals. Protective and controlling quarantine measures such as vaccinations to control various disease outbreaks are taken within 20 to 30 days time before exporting.

The remaining stations are expected to be operational within three to nine months when the infrastructural facilities are fulfilled.

"The stations will contribute much towards the country's foreign currency earnings," said Tadesse Haile, state minister for Exports & Investment in the Economic Section at the Prime Minister's Office.

Despite having an agriculture-dominated export sector, the share of livestock export is less, according to Tadesse.

Being first in Africa and fifth in the world in terms of livestock resources, Ethiopia has 59 million cattle, 29 million sheep, 28 million goats and four million camels.

During the first nine months of the past fiscal year, the country had exported over 232,228 live animals: 71,105 cattle, 11,527 camels, and 149,595 sheep and goats generating 58.89 million dollars. Out of the total revenues, cattle fetched about 42.72 million dollars, 6.57 million dollars came from camels and 9.6 million dollars from sheep and goats.

Saudi Arabia is Ethiopia's most prominent livestock trade partner followed by Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and North African states.

"We will undertake expansions on Mille and QebriAhmed stations as we have reserved a total of 600 ha for both," said Bayisa.

In line with the quarantine stations, the Ministry is currently conducting research and working on vaccination development for various livestock diseases at its Animal Health Laboratory Institute in Sebeta and Animal Health Pharmaceutical Science Research Institute located in Bishoftu (Debrezeit).

Neighbouring Kenya built quarantine facilities before 2014 and earns up to 23.5 million dollars annually from the business, according to the African Farming and Food Processing Report.

Applauding the actions of the Ministry, Dinka Ayana (PhD), dean of Addis Abeba University College of Veterinary Medicine & Agriculture, stressed it would be viable if the quarantine stations were built in the centre of the country.

"The livestock may be exposed to different notifiable diseases including Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CB-PP),(TB) and other bacteriological cattle diseases around the border areas," said Dinka. "Getting medical professionals, well-trained staff workers as well as laboratories would also be tough."