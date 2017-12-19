19 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Companies' Investment Volume to Increase Energy Storage Capacity Is Nearly 2.2 Billion Dirhams in 2017-2021 (Minister)

Rabat — The investment volume of companies for the increase of energy storage capacity is around 2.2 billion dirhams between 2017 and 2021, said, Monday in Rabat, minister of Energy, Mining and Sustainable Development, Aziz Rebbah.

In response to an oral question at the House of Representatives, Rebbah said that companies are today called upon to invest to achieve 60 days of storage, in order to add 60% of their abilities in this area.

The minister noted that 12 companies are currently investing in this sector.

Energy logistics is a significant issue that the government is currently working on, notably because of rising demand, he said, highlighting the easing of procedures in order to promote investment in the field of hydrocarbons.

He also said that the entire system is being revised, by encouraging all actions related to storage, noting that this initiative will have a positive impact on the Moroccan market and guarantee its supply of energy products.

