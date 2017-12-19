Ethiopia Makes U.S.$16 Million in Five Months From Metal, Engineering

Ethiopia has collected 16 million dollars in five months from the export of metal, electronics and other engineering materials, achieving 55pc of its target.

The list includes mobile phones, electric cables, handicrafts, aluminium, zinc ash amongst others.

Germany, Sweden, France, United States (US), Egypt, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan were amongst the destinations for products assembled and produced in Ethiopia.

Transsion Manufacturing Plc in mobile phones, Engsko Ethiopia Manufacturing & Trading Plc in grinding millstones and B & C Aluminum Plc in aluminum profiles took the lion's share of the exports.

The forex crunch led the country fall short of its target by almost half as most of the products in this category get their inputs from imports.