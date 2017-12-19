19 December 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: China Donates 30 New Buses to the National Transport Corporation

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The donation of 30 new buses by the Government of the People's Republic of China is another testimony of the strong bilateral relations between Mauritius and China. The existing cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened with forthcoming major infrastructural projects.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, made this statement this morning at the handing over ceremony of thirty buses donated by Government of the People's Republic of China to the National Transport Corporation (NTC), at the Noah Wealth Centre in Riche Terre.

In his address, Minister Bodha underlined that a wave of economic revolution is reverberating across the world and for Mauritius to benefit from it, Government has to take major decisions and acquire the means to be part of the global change. He pointed out that over the past three years, the country has experienced a steady economic growth and that the dynamic construction sector can be leveraged as an engine of growth.

He underpinned that fundamental changes in the public transport sector are in the pipeline. The Metro Express, the new National Transport Network, the Road Decongestion Programme, and the Victoria Bus Terminal are among the major infrastructural changes undertaken.

The Transport Minister emphasised that the NTC in particular being conferred almost one third of the bus routes, along with other transport service providers, will be called upon to play a major role to bring forward a modern, sophisticated, user-friendly transport system. The donation of the low-floor bus fleet will enable the NTC to boost and modernise its services. On that note, he announced that 100 low-floor buses have been bought by government and environmental friendly electric buses are also on the agenda.

He gave an overview of various initiatives being undertaken to improve the public transport services. These include: a pricing mechanism system for busfare, training of bus drivers and regional managers, renewal of bus fleet and the setting up of an academy for heavy vehicle drivers.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Bodha appealed to the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Sun Gongyi, to help Mauritius to set up a replica of the Traffic Control System located in Beijing to enhance the local road traffic system.

For his part, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Sun Gongyi, emphasised that the donation testifies to China's unflinching support to the Government which is clearly inclined to improve quality of life of the population. He further underlined that this donation will be a positive contribution to Mauritius in its socio-economic development programme and will help to translate its vision of bringing forth a modern transport system in reality.

The 30 new buses add up to the existing 20 semi low-floor buses donated in 2016 by the Government of the People's Republic of China.

Mauritius

Health Minister Inaugurates Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit At Jeetoo Hospital

Government is determined to provide quality services to all citizens by placing health care at the core of its agenda… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.