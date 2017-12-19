Ethiopia: Banks Drive Lending Rate to an All-Time High

Amidst fear over the bulge in post-devaluation inflationary pressure, the lending rate across the banking industry has reached its peak in the financial history of the country, hitting as high as 20pc.

All commercial banks except Abay Bank adjusted the lending rate following the National Bank of Ethiopia's (NBE) measures to curtail the effects of the devaluation of the Birr. The management of Abay has also confirmed that it is undertaking a study to decide whether or not an adjustment is required.

The 16 banks made a lending rate adjustment of between two and three percentage points, according to an assessment made by Fortune, pushing the limit by two percentage points from 18pc.

This was in response to the decision taken by the central bank three months ago, which announced an increment in the deposit interest rate by 40pc to seven percent as a complementary measure to the 15pc devaluation of Birr.

The devaluation slashed the value of the currency to a seven-year low in the hopes of promoting exports and discouraging imports. Its rationale was to mitigate the forex crisis that has engulfed the country, resulting in a dollar being sold at 27 Br.

"Although I believe the adjustment rate should not be equal the alteration made by the central bank, the Banks' actions are justified," said Zafu Eyesuswork, board chairperson of United Bank and a veteran banker.

After the devaluation, the central bank had also imposed a credit cap on commercial banks, instructing them to limit their outstanding credit growth rate at 16.5pc- which is two times lower than of the rate registered in the preceding fiscal year, only to later lift it off the export and manufacturing sectors.

"As we are prevented from giving loans to the potential sector and the deposit interest rate also grew, our overhead costs soared," said an executive working in Berhan Bank. "Hence, the increment is a necessity to harmonise the impacts of the interest rate adjustment."

A consultant with over a decade of experience in the financial industry agrees with the viewpoint forwarded by the executive, but from another perspective.

"It is absolutely the correct decision for the Banks to stay afloat," he said. "But, it is hard for the regulatory body, even in such circumstances, to control the money supply, thereby inflation, because bank users are not usually affected by factors such as deposit and lending rates."

In spite of strict regulations and macroeconomic changes, all commercial banks manage to raise their credit by 27.5pc annually, reaching 560.8 million Br in the past fiscal year.

About 60pc of the total loans are disbursed by the two public banks, whereas the remaining is shared among 16 private banks. Besides the credit cap, all commercial banks were also instructed to deposit their windfall gains from the exchange rate and 30pc of their forex earnings into the accounts of NBE.

It was not only the lending rate that was caught in the grips of devaluation; the country saw the highest food inflation rate in almost five years, reaching as high as 18.1pc in the past month.

Furthermore, it resulted in the cancellation of tenders worth billions of Birr including the bid floated to procure rebars worth 1.2 billion Br by the Addis Abeba Public Procurement Disposal Agency (PPPDA).