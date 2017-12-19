Ethiopia: Tax Dispute Holds Up Raya's Share Transfer

Raya Brewery and Tigray Revenue Development Authority are disputing over the tax levied on the capital gains leveraged by the shareholders of the Brewery.

The disagreement broke out just two weeks after a majority of the Company's shareholders, in their fourth general annual meeting held at Meqelle, agreed to transfer their shares to BGI Brewery, which has a 47pc stake, for an offer seven times the par value.

The Authority demanded the Brewery's shareholders to pay 30 Br from every 100 Br of their gains during the transfer.

While levying the tax, the Authority, whose representative was unavailable for comments despite our repeated attempts, cited the recently approved income tax proclamation, which imposes a 30pc tax on share companies during transfer of shares.

Displeased with the Bureau's request, the shareholders formed a committee comprising of three founding members of the Brewery- Zafu Eyesuswork, a veteran in the financial industry and vice chairman of Raya, Winta Yohannes and Abera Tassew, the board directors.

"We have not collected any returns from the Company since its establishment," said Zafu. "Thus, it would be unfair if we paid a third of our capital gains in tax."

The committee members, on their part, alluded to the recent share transfers worth over a billion Birr by shareholders of the East African Bottling Share Company, Abinet Gebremesqel, Munir Duri and Dereje Yesuworq, who have paid an aggregate 200 million Br in government taxes. All agreed to sell their shares to the South African Bottling Company (SABCO).

"Taking this into account, we have requested for a significant reduction in the tax claimed by the Authority.," said Dawit G. Egziabher, who agreed to transfer his shares to BGI with 1.9 billion Br.

Dawit, who is also a major shareholder of mining, aviation and medical supply companies, is obliged to pay over half a billion Br in taxes, according to the Authority's request.

"Such laws are deterring investment in share companies," said Dawit- who bought three planes with a quarter of a billion Br last month.

BGI expressed an interest in buying the shares owned by Dawit and 2,507 shareholders of the Brewery with the aim of expanding in the northern parts of the country- where Raya dominates the market.

Being the oldest brewery in Ethiopia, BGI initially offered 2.5 billion Br to fully acquire the Company based on the valuation made by the international firm, KPMG Management Consulting, which estimated the Company at 190 million dollars.

However, Raya's board of directors negotiated with BGI's management and finally, the latter offered 4.5 billion Br to buy the shares. This has helped the shareholders of Raya earn a capital gain of 7.5pc of the initial par value.

Trends in the Firm's revenues indicate that gaining such returns might take over half a century for the shareholders.

Declaring loss since its establishment, Raya was founded seven years ago by 58 individuals, such as Ambachew Abreha, former head of the then Ethiopian Shipping Lines and Gebretsadikan Gebretinsae (Lut. Gen.), board chairperson of the Brewery.

The Brewery is located in Bohera Mountains, south of Maichew Town, 667Km from Addis Abeba. Having a stronghold in the Tigray regional state, Raya's sales shot up by three folds after it commenced operations, amounting to half a billion Birr in the 2015/16 budget year.

The current dispute comes at a time when Raya's shareholders rushed to transfer their shares. The matter is currently being reviewd by the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) on the latter's request.

Yohannes Woldegebriel, a lawyer who specialises in tax law and commercial code, argues differently.

"I believe the rate levied by the Authority is valid. Although there must be deductions considering the loss the Company incurred and the inflationary pressure in the country," said the expert.