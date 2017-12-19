Ethiopia: First Mid-Term Plan Underway to Buttress GTP

In an attempt to achieve the goal of becoming a middle-income nation, the government is drafting a 15-year plan, the first ever in the history of the country, to be implemented side by side with the existing Growth & Transformation Plan (GTP).

The Prime Minister's Office directed the National Planning Commission to prepare the vision document before the conclusion of the current budget year.

The plan will be framed around the country's sustainable development agenda and goals to become a middle-income country by 2025.

"The experiences of lower-middle-income countries such as Angola, Ghana, Bangladesh and Vietnam will serve as a benchmark to formulate this new plan," said Yinager Dessie (PhD), commissioner of National Planning Commission.

The United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD), in its least developed countries' report released last year, forecasted that Ethiopia would not be a middle-income country in the next eight years, while 13 developing countries are expected to graduate from the list of least developed nations. The draft ensued a year later.

"In spite of the reports and claims made by various organisations, the strategy aims to design a roadmap for transforming our country from a least developed nation to a lower-middle-income one," said Yinager.

The plan developed many goals that could be accomplished by transforming the country into an investment hub with the private sector playing a pivotal role in its realisation.

The implementation is expected in the next budget year along with the industrialisation GTP. It will list out the programmes, schemes, and steps to achieve a long-term vision.

The government has been undertaking studies in cooperation with public universities such as Addis Abeba University and Korea Development Institute as a debut to establish the new plan.

"We have already finalised the study to devise the plan," said Yinager, explaining the current stage of the midterm plan.

Ever since the adoption of the first five-year plan during the imperial regime, various strategies to achieve growth goals were penned.

The existing government embraced Sustainable Development & Poverty Reduction Program (SDPRP) and the Plan of Action for Sustainable Development and Eradication of Poverty (PASDEP) as development programmes with emphasis on smallholder agriculture before the first GTP was enacted seven years ago, targeting to achieve a 14.9pc economic growth.

Under the existing second edition of GTP (GTP II), Ethiopia plans to register 11.2pc economic growth through rapid industrialisation and structural transformation. The total investment needed for the full implementation of GTP II is estimated at 4.2 trillion Br.

Various international development partners including the World Bank (WB) have criticised both editions of GTP for being overambitious.

Amongst the plans stated in the existing GTP, boosting the export revenues to over 10 billion dollars in the next three years was a crucial one, yet the figure has remained stagnant at around three billion dollars for almost half a decade.

"Although we haven't totally dropped the plans stated in the existing edition of GTP, some will be altered taking the past fiscal year as a baseline," affirms Yinager.

Tassew Woldehanna (Prof), an economist with over three decades of experience, stands by the adoption of the new plan.

"Such midterm plans will serve as a precept for attaining the goals," he said. "But, it should be realistic and must incorporate risk analysis in case of unforeseen outcomes, unlike the existing GTP."

Post the enactment of the new plan by the Commission, each government institution will be directed to design individual 15-year goals, according to Yinager.