Director of Tangains Festival, Master Tutie Haffner, has assured Sierra Leoneans and fans of the festival that peace and non-violence messages would be the main topic of discuss during this year's festival.

He was speaking during the official launch of this year's Tangains Festival which had started on 1st December, 2017 and ends on 1st January, 2018 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

According to him, the general theme for the festival is: 'Know where you come from,' while stating that this year's theme is: 'Ar lek Salone.'

The Director said amidst political atmosphere in the country, Feetong Players International in collaboration with Top Best Squad (TBS) and the Siaka Steven Stadium Management would use the festival to preach peace and non-violence among youth and other people that would attend the festival.

Giving a brief background about the festival, Director General of Freetong Players, Tutie Haffner, said the festival was first staged in Freetown in 1994 and was being hosted between Victoria Pack, Siaka Steven Stadium and Goderich Village.

Haffner said as part of the festival, Sierra Leone's arts and culture, entertainment and trade partnership would be display as a way to showcase the country's rich national economic cultural heritage.

He said over the year, Tangains festival has been attracting over one million people including foreign business people from all walks of lives and has also created opportunities for enhancing socio economic growth.

He said daily programme will include presentation of threat, musical fiesta including live band exhibition of traditional history, Miss Tangains beauty pageant, football Gala, Children Talent exposition, toy competition, traditional games, trade fair, lottery, cinema, and sale of hand craft.

Director of festival, Tutie Haffner assured of robust security measure at the National Stadium during and after the festival.

There was a drama performance by 'Wan Pot' comedian on political tolerance, non-violence during election and how to embrace one another in community notwithstanding the different political party they represent.