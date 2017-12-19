Liberia: Education Minister 'Made Liberia to Lose U$6million'

Education Minister George Werner for reasons only known to himself caused Liberia to lose six million United States dollar, which English Premier League outfit Liverpool F.C raised for the country's sports and educational program.

Speaking on the Costa Show (Voice FM) Monday in the Capital Monrovia, Vice President Joseph Boakai said the Minister Halted the launch of the program when his friends from the United Kingdom and representative of the English football team were prepared to rollout its execution, which would have benefited Liberians youth and education sector.

"The guys came to launch the program. The Minister of Education cutoff the people. If you ask me why, I would say: only God knows why the Minister did that," he said.

The Unity Party political leader explained that he reported the matter to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who has the appointing and dismissal power but the Minister was never sanctioned.

"I would have fired him but I cannot. But rather, I chose to report him to our President," Boakai said.

"This is a man whose programs I go to all the times. This was a program in the interest of the country."

According to the Vice President his objective was not to score political goal as critics may think but was squarely intended to halt the notorious "Super Friday" beach outing by secondary school students" and replacing it with fascinating sporting activities that would attract them to campus.

Drugs and alcoholic consumption by pupils characterize the infamous 'Super Friday.'

"We want our kids to have quality education. That's what we want to link Education with sports to attract students," Vice President Joseph Boakai told Liberians.

Minister contacted said "New Democrat stop calling me to respond to Comments made by the Vice President. The Vice President is not my equal to comment on what he said on radio."