19 December 2017

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Zero Bill for Weah After Three Years in Senate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Yomah

After Three years in the Senate, the Coalition for Democratic Change presidential Candidate George Weah has not introduced a single bill in the legislature for enactment, the Senate secretariat has confirmed.

The confirmation tallied with comments by the President of the Senate and Weah's main political rival Joseph Boakai regarding the opposition leader's lawmaking performance.

The Vice speaking on the Costa show Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, said the montserrado County Senate has not demonstrate the will to articulate on national issues and those affecting his constituents in plenary session, ever since his induction in January, 2015.

"It is expected that Senators speak on matters on the floor but Unfortunately, Senator Weah has not have the desire to speak and I am sure he probably may be making up his mind. Three years gone, he might speak one-day," the Vice President said.

" In the Three years as Senator, Mr. Weah has not raised his hands up in the Senate.

The Unity Party's Standard Bearer also used the medium to challenge political opponent to a national debate tell Liberians what they have to offer them if anyone of them is elected President on Dec.26, 2017.

He said this is critical because Liberians are not willing to ascribe to buying 'big in bag' adding, "Liberians will not buy pig in bag, let's Weah appear with me, let's tell our people what we are capable of doing if elected President," he said.

Liberia

Will Election Commission Be Ready for Dec 26 Run-Off?

Given the enormity of the task at hand measured against time constraints, NEC claims that it has already cleaned up 85%… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.