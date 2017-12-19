Liberia: Zero Bill for Weah After Three Years in Senate

After Three years in the Senate, the Coalition for Democratic Change presidential Candidate George Weah has not introduced a single bill in the legislature for enactment, the Senate secretariat has confirmed.

The confirmation tallied with comments by the President of the Senate and Weah's main political rival Joseph Boakai regarding the opposition leader's lawmaking performance.

The Vice speaking on the Costa show Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, said the montserrado County Senate has not demonstrate the will to articulate on national issues and those affecting his constituents in plenary session, ever since his induction in January, 2015.

"It is expected that Senators speak on matters on the floor but Unfortunately, Senator Weah has not have the desire to speak and I am sure he probably may be making up his mind. Three years gone, he might speak one-day," the Vice President said.

" In the Three years as Senator, Mr. Weah has not raised his hands up in the Senate.

The Unity Party's Standard Bearer also used the medium to challenge political opponent to a national debate tell Liberians what they have to offer them if anyone of them is elected President on Dec.26, 2017.

He said this is critical because Liberians are not willing to ascribe to buying 'big in bag' adding, "Liberians will not buy pig in bag, let's Weah appear with me, let's tell our people what we are capable of doing if elected President," he said.