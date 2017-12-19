Liberia: CDC Plans Big Match Ahead of Runoff

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has announced that it is gearing up for a grand match scheduled for 23 December at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Stadium in Paynesville, outside of Monrovia.

The party says it is taking its match to the SKD Sports Stadium to close its campaign for the 26 December presidential run-off between the opposition party and ruling Unity Party (UP).

Thousands of partisans of the opposition party are expected to join the match that could knockdown the city of Monrovia and its environs. CDC Vice Chairman Mulbah Morlu says the match who will officially close the Party's campaign is in preparation for the presidency.

The CDC is a conglomeration of former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) of imprisoned ex-president Charles Ghankay Taylor, indicted former House Speaker J. Alex Tyler's Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) and ex-soccer legend Sen. George Manneh Weah's Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Mr. Morlu told a news conference recently that the match is under the nickname 'Mother Match' and it is intended to tell the Liberian people and the world that the CDC's years of being in opposition are over and that the party is headed for a ruling party status.

Mr. Morlu says the match will send a strong signal to the UP and its Standard Bearer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai that the CDC is few steps from the presidency, adding that the match is also a signal that the masses are prepared to take state power.

The Coalition brags that countless people will come in the streets, from all walks of life to tell the world and UP that CDC is ready to elect the Montserrado County Senator Mr. Weah as the next President of Liberia on December 26.

"We're over confident that these elections are for us. Ambassador Weah will win the presidency..., the indicators are cleared," Mr. Morlu says. He continues that it's time for the Liberian people to choose their heart desire leader Senator Weah, whom he says has been destined by God Almighty to lead Liberia to higher heights where every citizen would live a middle class life.

He notes that many hold the perception both in the opposition and the governing Unity Party that the CDC is only popular in Montserrado County. But he argues on the contrary that the party is far grown in the leeward counties.

He claims that Liberians in the counties are yearning to see Weah and to hear from him about his dream of transforming Liberia for the better.

