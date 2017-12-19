Liberia: Bong Representative - Elect Raises Voters' Hope

Bong County District #6 Representative - Elect Madam Moima Briggs Mensah says the people of the District are on the way for a rapid growth and development of their area.

The Representative - Elect says in an interview with the NewDawn recently that her preferment as the next Lawmaker of Salala District has brought smile on the faces of residents, considering her past and present undertakings in the District.

Madam Mensah notes that she has already begun consultations with her people regarding the developments they want her leadership to embark on after her induction in January 2018.

According to her, the people of Salala District have outlined road connectivity, the erection of health facilities, and the provision of scholarships as well as youth and women empowerment, among others as their priorities.

The incoming Bong lawmaker assures the people of her district that her leadership would do everything humanly possible to meet their expectations. Madam Mensah has meanwhile called for reconciliation among residents of the District who according to her were followers of different candidates during the elections.

She stresses that the elections are over, and the development of the District should now take preeminence over self. Beside her district politics, Madam Mensah is reaffirming her support to the presidential bid of Unity Party standard bearer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, saying her support remains unbending.

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Gbarnga--Edited by Winston W. Parley