Ghana: Marine Drive Project Takes Off - 150,000 Jobs to Be Created

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last Friday, cut the sod for the construction of a US $1.2 billion Marine Drive Tourism and Investment Project in Accra.

The Marine Drive Project, from its construction to the operational stage, is expected to employ some 150,000 people, especially those within the catchment area, boost tourism and increase economic growth.

The 10-year project, a Public-Private Partnership, is situated on a total of 248 acres of land.

Delivering the keynote address at the sod cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo noted that the project had been 60 years in the making and that he was happy that in spite of the many unsuccessful efforts made in the past, it had finally taken off.

The President expressed appreciation to all who had, in diverse ways, helped to ensure that the Marine Drive Tourism Enclave became reality, while expressing the hope that the project would be completed on time, that is, within the stipulated construction period.

Recounting the pledge in the run-up to the December 2016 elections to develop tourist sites to bring them to world class standards, complete with the requisite amenities if the New Patriotic Party won the elections, President Akufo-Addo said the cutting of the sod for the construction of the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project was the beginning of the realization of this pledge.

The President said many countries all over the world, particularly Ghana's neighbours in West Africa, had made good use of their beachfronts and, as a result, raked in considerable revenue for the development of their communities and countries.

He said his administration would replicate Ghana's neighbours, adding that the architects and planners had ensured that the interests of the public had been factored into the design with a network of well-connected, multi-use public spaces that fitted with the surrounding communities.

"The architects, Messrs David Adjaye and Associates, featuring the renowned, world-acclaimed Ghanaian architect, Sir David Adjaye, have also included in this project, a Theme Park, in honour of the founding fathers of our nation, the legendary 'Big Six'," he disclosed.

"This Park," the President explained, "will be a monument that will celebrate their contribution towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and foreign domination."

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)