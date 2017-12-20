20 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Off to SA for Investment

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set address potential investors based in South Africa (SA) this Thursday as the new government tries to live up to its promises ahead of next year's harmonised elections.

The visit marks the first foreign trip Mnangagwa has made since he returned to Zimbabwe from the neighbouring country to succeed his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

He had been forced into exile because of "threats" on his life after he was expelled as vice president of both government and the ruling Zanu party.

The first trip abroad was confirmed by Zimbabwe's embassy in Pretoria.

"His Excellency ambassador Isaac Moyo invites all Zimbabweans doing business in South Africa and all business persons with an interest in investing in Zimbabwe to a business meeting which will be addressed by His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa, the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe," reads letter from the embassy.

"The meeting is scheduled for Thursday 21 December 2017 at the Zimbabwe embassy, 798 Merton Avenue, Arcading, Pretoria. You are requested to be seated by 1300 hours."

Mnangagwa has made reviving the country's tanked economy and creating jobs a key priority of his presidency.

Since signing for the country's top job, he has shown willingness to implement reforms needed for economic growth including simplifying the country indigenisation policy.

Furthermore, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has also proposed civil service reforms with a view to cut a runaway government wage bill to create fiscal space for capital projects and service delivery.

