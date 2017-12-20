Top Grace Mugabe ally Jonathan Moyo has thanked the former first lady and Robert Mugabe for saving his life during last month's military takeover.

In a tweet this week to his 236 000 followers, Moyo said: "Special thanks to President Mugabe & Amai Dr Mugabe for saving us when the junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov."

Soldiers forced their way into Moyo's home during the early hours of November 15. He was one of several Grace Mugabe allies targeted by troops in an operation that led to Robert Mugabe finally stepping down.

Moyo was higher education minister at the time of the military takeover, and a vocal member of Grace Mugabe's G40 faction of the ruling party. He is understood to have fled to the Mugabes' Blue Roof mansion in northern Harare before soldiers reached his home. Former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere is also believed to have taken refuge at Blue Roof.

Moyo has previously claimed on Twitter that soldiers and "SAS snipers" used semi-automatic weapons and stun grenades to attack the family home. In this week's tweet he posted pictures of blood-spotted floor tiles though there's been no confirmation of any injuries.

Moyo has not been seen in Zimbabwe since the attack on his house. Photographs surfaced of him this week allegedly in Kenya. His wife is Kenyan.

Moyo said he had major "offline" work to do and wouldn't be active on social media for a while. He has started the hashtag #CuretheCoup to support his views.

On Monday the new head of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Phillip Sibanda, said in a statement that several former members of Grace Mugabe's G40 faction "are now bad-mouthing the country from foreign lands where their intentions to harm the peace and tranquillity that exist in our country have been pronounced".

Source: News24