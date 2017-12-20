19 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Lagos Gets 300 Petrol Trucks, Abuja 170

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Fuel pump.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Tuesday said it released 300 trucks of petrol to Lagos and 170 to Abuja, to stem long queues at filling stations.

NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, announced the release in a statement in Abuja.

This followed the call-off of the strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over labour disputes with NECONDE Energy Services Ltd.

According to Mr. Ughamadu, the corporation has 21 days sufficiency of petrol, which translates into 750 million litres of the white product.

"NNPC has also increased the supplies of petrol to cities across the country, with Abuja receiving additional 100 trucks of petrol from its normal 70 trucks daily supply.

"Lagos is being supplied 300 trucks of petrol daily," he said.

He explained that supplies from the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries boosted the petrol stock.

"With the call-off of the warning strike by PENGASSAN yesterday, NNPC wishes to assure motorists that normalcy would soon be restored in all parts of the country.

"NNPC enjoins motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to desist from panic buying.

"We also warn marketers not to engage in hoarding as defaulters will be prosecuted," Mr. Ughamadu said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Militancy, Political Uncertainty Seen As Key Risks for Nigeria, Others

Following Nigeria's exit from recession in 2017, investor sentiment across West Africa is likely to experience uplift in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.