19 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SARS Takes Jacques Pauw to Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Cover of The President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court against investigative journalist Jacques Pauw saying that he published confidential information in his book The President's Keepers.

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane argued in his affidavit that Pauw revealed in his book taxpayers' information, which was in contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

Moyane also asked that Pauw pay the costs of the case, should he oppose SARS' application. "Such declaratory orders are imperative in order to give confidence to the public knowing that taxpayer information would not be willy-nilly disclosed by third parties who have no authority to be in possession of such information and to disclose it without consequences," Moyane said.

The papers were not served on NB Publishers, but the publisher said it would be defending the application in the new year. NB Publishers, however, said it believes that by bringing the application, SARS has "conceded the truth of the parts in the book it names in the application".

"We are proud to say we will defend our author and the book vigorously against Mr Moyane's application because there is clear and compelling public interest in The President's Keepers revealing that President Jacob Zuma has perverted the law enforcement agencies of this country to hide the fact that he is not tax compliant and that he received a salary from Roy Moodley's company while in office."

After the book was launched in October, the State Security Agency sent two cease and desist letters to the publishers, to get the book withdrawn from the shelves.

The book is currently still being distributed.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ruling Party Conference Draws to a Close Amid Vote Dispute

The ANC's 54th national conference is drawing to a close on Wednesday, but late on Tuesday night, the matter of the more… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.