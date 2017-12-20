19 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why We Arrested Innoson Motors Chief, Innocent Chukwuma - EFCC

Photo: Premium Times
EFCC Operatives (file photo).
By Samuel Ogundipe

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has confirmed that its officials arrested the owner of indigenous car manufacturing firm, Innoson Motors.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of the arrest of Mr. Chukwuma on Tuesday morning.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, said Mr. Chukwuma had earlier jumped an administrative bail.

Read Mr. Uwujaren's full statement below.

A well known industrialist Chief Innocent Chukwuma popularly known by his company's name, INNOSON, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC .

He was picked up at about 11am at his Savage Crescent , GRA Enugu residence today Tuesday December 19, 2017.

His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission's Lagos office.

Chukwuma rather than honoring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truck loads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.

It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist wjo is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.‎

