20 December 2017

South Africa: ANC Conference Draws to a Close

Photo: African National Congress
The arrival of delegates at Nasrec for the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference.

The ANC's 54th national conference is drawing to a close on Wednesday, but late on Tuesday night, the matter of the more than 60 quarantined votes was still being dealt with by the steering committee.

Voting for the national executive committee (NEC) - the party's highest decision-making body - was expected to last well into the night, after the initial process had to be halted and ballot papers had to be reprinted.

With much of the conference's programme being delayed by disputes about the credentials and voting procedures, not much time has been spent on policy discussions.

The conference did, however, break into its commissions for policy discussions on Tuesday afternoon.

Each commission will also brief the media on their resolutions on Wednesday.

The dispute over the ballots was expected to be presented at the plenary for delegates to discuss.

A heated debate is also expected after the North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told News24 Polotiki that they would demand fresh elections for all top six positions or a recount of the votes for all decisions.

On Wednesday's agenda is Cyril Ramaphosa's first address as ANC president, which is expected to close the conference, and which should shed some light on the direction in which he wants to take the party.

