Nigeria: Disabled Girl Back Home After Being Trafficked Through 3 Countries

A physically disabled girl trafficked out of Nigeria and across three countries for sexual exploitation has reunited with her family in Abuja.

The girl, whose identity is being kept from disclosure, was lured out of school and trafficked to Chad, Cameroon and later Gabon where she was eventually rescued, with collaboration from officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Director-general of the agency, Julie Okah-Donli, called it "painful to imagine that physically challenged persons are victims of human trafficking", stressing that the Agency will no more tolerate this development.

The numbers of physically challenged people rescued by the agency has gone in recent times, prompting moves to create a disability desk at NAPTIP.

"Every Nigerian has the right to be protected from any form of abuse and exploitation irrespective of their status," she said.

Plateau state governor Simon Lalong decried the level of human trafficking, especially exploitation of persons with disability.

In comments delivered on his behalf by James David Lalu, executive director of Plateau State Disability Rights Commission, Lalong said concerted efforts must be made to ensure that Nigerians are protected irrespective of their status and tribe.

Lalong promised to provide the necessary platform for NAPTIP to sensitize citizens of the state especially those in the grassroots on the dangers of human trafficking.