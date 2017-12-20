20 December 2017

Nigeria: Mark Refutes EFCC Allegations On Illegal Purchase of Apo Residence

By Damilola Oyedele

Abuja — Former Senate President, David Mark, has described the accusations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he purchased his Apo residential house illegally as spurious, contrived and baseless.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mark said the anti-graft agency is busy chasing shadows as the property was offered for sale, bided for and purchased in line with federal government monetisation policy which was commenced during the reign of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the statement, "I had the right of first refusal. Even if I did not purchase it, someone else would have done so. I am a law-abiding citizen. I did not flout any law.

"Curiously, four houses occupied by the then presiding officers of National Assembly were offered to the occupants. All of us, including me as the then President of the Senate; Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu; the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and his Deputy, Bayero Nafada, were all given the same offer.

"I am at a loss as to why it is now a subject of contention. If this persecution is about politics, my political party and the 2019 elections, I dare say that only God and Nigerians would decide. No amount of persecution would alter the will of God.

"I had refrained from commenting on this because it is already in the court. But they have taken the matter to the court of public opinion."

The statement signed by his media adviser, Mr. Paul Mumeh, said Mark is already challenging the allegations through a court process seeking a declaration that he followed due process and legally acquired the property from the FCDA

Mark is also asking the court for a declaration that an order by the Attorney General of the Federation and one Obono Obla of the Presidential Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties, compelling him to vacate the aforesaid property without affording him a fair hearing, amounted to a denial of his fundamental human rights, unconstitutional and void.

He recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) decided to authorise the sale of the properties housing the principal officers of the National Assembly because the general security of the area had been altered/compromised due to the sale of the other houses in the legislative quarters to the public.

