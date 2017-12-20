Nigeria: Proposed Tomato Factory - Dangote, Kubau Communities to Resolve Land Dispute

Kaduna — Following concerted efforts by the Dangote group of companies over the proposed establishment of tomato factory in Kubau local government area of Kaduna State, six communities in the area whose lands have been marked for the factory, have agreed to dialogue with officials of the Dangote Group to reach an amicable agreement.

Meanwhile, the site for the project which cuts across six communities of Karreh, Gajagaja, Tudun Gaya. Kwadaro, kacita and Ganiwa all in Kubau Local Government has been marked for clearing ahead of the project.

Members of the community had initially opposed the idea of siting the plant in their communities, saying it will deprive them of their farmlands which were inherited from their forefathers.

A stakeholders meeting between leaders of the communities, the local government caretaker chairman, Kaduna State government officials and the Dangote Group which held at the local government headquarters Anchau was able to resolve the dispute as members of the communities who were opposed to the project agreed to make themselves available for a final discussions on the project.

Managing Director of Dangote Tomatoes, Abdulkareem Kaita, who led officials of the company to the meeting which held at the local government secretariat in Anchau, said the people of the community stand to benefit a lot from the project when it commences.

He said, having established that members of the community are good in tomato farming, his company decided to site the factory there in order to enhance productivity and boost harvest.

Alhaji Kaita said the project would involve members of the community who would be supported to do the farming while the company provides other forms of support that will increase yields and profit.

He said the project does not stop them from having their own individual farms as they fear and they would be allocated alternative land for farming on another site if they desire.