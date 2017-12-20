Nigeria: Fayose Opposes Extension of Service Chiefs' Tenure

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described the extension of the tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff as part of the script already written on the looting of the $1 billion the federal government was set to withdraw from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) purportedly to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east region.

Fayose, who addressed journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, pointed out that he had nothing against the service chiefs, whose tenure was extended by President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that it was clear that those behind the idea of withdrawing $1 billion from the ECA must have opined that appointing new service chiefs will obstruct their plans for the spending of the $1 billion for the funding of All Progressives Congress (APC) elections in 2019.

Contrary to expectations that President Buhari would appoint new officers to take over from them since their constitutionally recognised tenure had variously expired, the president last Monday had approved the extension of the tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-EteIkwe Ibas.