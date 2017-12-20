Nigerians React to 'Dino' Melaye and Kach's Music Video

Dino Melaye, one of Nigeria's most controversial politician who is known for his lavish lifestyle may have joined the music industry.

AfroTrap Musician and Minister of State for Petroleum 's son, Kach, yesterday, released a music video titled Dino where he praised the lifestyle of the serving senator. The song was allegedly financed by the serving senator and shot in his house.

Watch the video here

Nigerians are having a field day talking about the video which has Dino mentioned in almost every line.

We are finished in this country 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i0h58TtpBk

-- Aganbi Gare 🗯 (@Gare__A) December 19, 2017

I'll accept it's next level shit.

A dinovation?

-- Bayo Owolabi (@bhary0ur) December 19, 2017

Just when you think uve seen it all,

9ja says to you pic.twitter.com/fSnuUBDUe7

-- Adavuruku♘♔ (@BESTestHANDLEva) December 19, 2017

😂😭😂😭😂

They wanted to recall this man earlier this year, but see him now: Legend.

-- Babatope! Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 👀😂 (@bbtp) December 19, 2017

Ahhh it's gonna be in my head all day. "Dino. Dino. Brrrrrap... Dino. Melaye... Droptop. Rooftop... Flexing sth sth got me dancing like I'm Dino. Hundred cars up in the parking lot just like I'm Dino. Skrrt skrrt."

-- Paul Carsten (@PaulCarsten) December 19, 2017

The senator who is representing Kogi West, is the first serving Nigerian politician to get featured in a music video.