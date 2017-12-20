Nigeria: After Police Experience, Praiz Joins #EndSars Campaign

R & B Singer, Praiz was arrested earlier today along Lekki-Epe expressway while he was on his way to the end-of-the-year party of the record label [X3M Music] he is signed to.

New report coming in say that the singer was driving at top speed. The Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, Chike Oti, explained that he was driving at top speed before he was stopped by the police. Thereafter, he started shouting at the police officers and attempted recording their conversation before his mobile phone was taken from him and smashed.

Meanwhile, The Rich And Famous star who has been released, hinted at another side of the story through his Instagram post. He also expressed disdain over the incident and called on the need for the reformation of the police force.

See his Instagram post below:

Anyone that truly knows me well knows i am an easy going , non problematic, happy and co -operative individual. Well, I'm not here to talk about myself. I am here to address issues that happens in our society everyday. We live in a society where the government has failed us whether we like it or not. No jobs, fuel scarcity , SARS , Asuu Strike , Nupeng Strike , Name it... .. it's endless .. HARDSHIP... ENDLESS HARDSHIP ... . Today I had an encounter that a lot of people go through everyday. People who are heading home after a failed interview, people going home after a night shift , people on their way to get their daily bread but get harassed by people who are the force because of reasons best known to them or maybe because u are a young boy wearing a gold chain or have a beard . Though I won't deny the existence of great people in the police force that are ready to listen , I still stand by my opinion which is popular amongst the youth and more #ENDSARS Today I learnt that the police force needs deep reform and sensitization. This is not my official statement... my official statement will be out soon Lastly I will like to thank @aleeygiwa , Mr Etim Godwin from J command for stepping in... #EndSars #NoBePhysicalSomething