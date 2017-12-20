Nigeria: Burna Boy Granted Bail of N100,000, Court Adjourns Case to December 29

Two days ago, we brought you information that Nigeria's reggae-dancehall star, Damini Ogulu who is popularly known as Burna Boy presented himself to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters to explain his side of the robbery incident at Eko Hotels and Suites against fellow musician, Mr 2Kay.

The music star who has maintained his innocence in the matter pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge at the Ikeja Magistrate Court and was granted a bail of N100,000 with two sureties by Mrs. B.O Osusanmi, the presiding Magistrate.

However, the Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi has said that the sum of N50,000 was paid to the gang before the job was done by his manager, Joel Kantiock and N50,000 by Burna Boy after the job was done.

Mr 2Kay was robbed of valuables worth over N9 million.

Meanwhile, his concert which was billed to start yesterday has been affected by the issue.

The case was adjourned till December 29 for further hearing.