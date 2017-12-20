Nigeria: Senators to Delay 2018 Budget for 3 Months

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2018 national budget.

Senators are set to delay the passage of the 2018 budget for three months over poor implementation of capital component of the 2017 budget and non cooperative attitude of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The move to delay the fiscal document was let out at the end of an executive session yesterday that lasted 43 minutes and presided by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Senate had two weeks ago suspended plenary to enable committees interact with MDAs on the implementation of the 2017 budget and the proposal for 2018. It resumed yesterday.

Speaking on what transpired at the session, Saraki said, "The Senate in the closed session deliberated on issues on Appropriation of 2018."

Raising a point of order on the budget, the Deputy Leader, Bala Ibn Na'Allah (APC, Kebbi) said the two weeks budget defence had shown that the December target for the passage of the 2018 budget was not realistic.

"With the reports we have received so far, it is obvious that we have problems, it is important we lay this problem bare in the face of Nigerians so that people will understand what the peculiarities are and what the difficulties are.

"The president has made it clear that more than 60 per cent of what was proposed in the 2017 budget will be carried over to the 2018 budget. The report we have received so far is showing that nothing like that has happened. We have a responsibility to look at that and then explain the situation, so that we can have a better understanding of where we are going to proceed and then our commitment to bring this budget as early as possible," he said.

Senator Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) said interactions with MDAs have shown that only between 12- 15 per cent of capital component has been implemented in the 2017 budget.

The former minister advocated for delay of passage of the budget to March next year for proper implementation of the capital component of this year's budget.

Also speaking, Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) said there was no correlation between the 2017 and the 2018 budget, saying we cannot live in deception and expect prosperity.

He said there was no need for the government to borrow money to fund budget, alleging that N2.2trillion was hanging at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Saraki appealed to his colleagues to work with available documents for the quick passage of the budget.

"If 2017 budget items are not rolled over to 2018 that is a disaster, it means that most of them are misrepresenting the actual grounds to the leadership of the executive. If the documents are not showing that then that is a serious problem. Let the executive show some seriousness toward the budget process, " he said.