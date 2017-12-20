Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - NNPC Releases 300 Trucks to Lagos, 170 to Abuja Daily

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has increased the number of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol) truck supplies to cities across the country, with Abuja receiving additional 100 trucks as against its 70 trucks daily supply.

Lagos is supplied 300 trucks of petrol daily.

The PMS stock is also boosted by supplies from Port Harcourt Refinery as well as Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company which are autonomous business units of the corporation.

In a statement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division, the corporation said it has 21 days sufficiency of PMS, equivalent to 750 million litres of the product.

"With the call-off of the warning strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) yesterday, NNPC wishes to assure motorists that normalcy would soon be restored in all parts of the country," it said.

NNPC enjoined motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to desist from panic buying, while also warning marketers not to engage in hoarding as defaulters would be prosecuted.