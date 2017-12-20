Nigeria: FAAN, Security Agents Investigate Burglary of 'Taxiing' Aircraft At Lagos Airport

Lagos — The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and security agencies have begun investigation into the alleged burglary of an aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos last week.

The incident reportedly happened on December 12, 2017 when the Vista Jet aircraft with Call Sign VJT 584 was robbed while taxing on runway 18R by bandits.

According to report, the jet which was arriving from Istanbul between 2110-2130hrs after landing in Lagos was taxiing to the hangar of Evergreen Apple Nigeria (EAN) Ltd when the incident happened.

The Captain of the jet Emma Heering was said to have discovered that the rear door of the aircraft was opened while taxiing to the EAN hangar.

After a check on the burgled section, it was discovered that a big black bag belonging to the air hostess, Francesca Louis was missing from the jet.

It was not clear how the bandits gained access to the airside, open the cargo compartment of the moving aircraft and take away the bag.

The Airport authority said it has launched an inquest to unravel the circumstances leading to the burglary.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said in a statement that a combined team of its Aviation Security Department, Airport Police Command and other relevant security agencies have swung into action.

The motive, she said was to reveal the perpetrators of this act and to prevent a future recurrence of such incident.

While investigations are still ongoing, all fingers point at an internal involvement in the alleged robbery attack. It is believed that the alleged bandits were either workers at the airport who have knowledge about baggage handling or outsiders aided by airport workers.

Whatever the case might be, the incident, analysts say, further exposes the porosity of the airport posing a challenge on the FAAN to step up its surveillance efforts to nip such incident in the bud.

Capt. Ibrahim Yunusa in a chat with Daily Trust said the robbery incident is not new as it has happened before in the days of Okada Air and Kabo. More often than, he stressed that insider's involvement cannot be ruled out.

Mr. John Ojikutu, retired Commandant of the MMIA lamented that incident of robbery has become a recurring decimal in recent times and tasked the Airport authority to live up to expectations.

Spokesman of Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi however said the police has not been briefed officially on the incident.