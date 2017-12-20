20 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Major Truck Crash Blocks N2 Near Sheepmore, Mpumalanga

A horror crash involving two trucks on the N2 near Sheepmore in Mpumalanga has forced road users to use alternative routes.

Drivers were warned on Wednesday to avoid the N2 in the area as two trucks are on fire following an accident.

"The law enforcers are unable to move closer to the scene and people are expected to use alternative routes," Moeti Mmusi, communications manager for the Department of Community Safety in Mpumalanga, told News24.

He said that officials were still unsure of the scale of the crash because of the fire.

"Officers can't yet determine whether any other vehicles are involved, and there is no clear indication whether they were moving in the opposite or the same direction."

Mmusi said that the road is expected to be closed for about five hours as officials work to put out the fires and determine the extent of injuries and vehicles involved.

"Smoke and fire are hampering our ability to move closer to the scene and the road will be closed for between four and five hours."

The N2 is a major road artery, linking Ermelo to Piet Retief, and allows further travel on to Durban.

"Most people use this road to go to KwaZulu-Natal but it's not a road that is usually known for many accidents," Mmusi said.

