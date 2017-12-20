20 December 2017

South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - Stalemate in the Fight Over Secretary-General Election Could Put the Entire Conference Under Threat

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

There have been many fights and much nastiness in the months - and even years - leading up to the ANC's 54th national conference, now under way in Johannesburg, which was expected to bring some kind of denouement that would allow the party to move forward in some way. Instead, the gathering got stuck on some kind of Groundhog Day of indecision and disputes, which could pretty much also define the next five years.

Tuesday - the fourth and second last day of the ANC's 54th national conference - was set aside for reporting back on policy discussions. By now the elections of the party's Top Six leadership and 80 additional national executive committee members should have been done and dusted.

There should have been some clarity by now over whether the ANC was going the radical economic transformation route - led by the slate under Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma - or whether it was getting a new deal, under Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead, Ramaphosa got elected onto a Top Six that is split 50-50 between these two camps. The delegates' choice has achieved unity in the same way two people who have each other in a vice...

