Zimbabwe: UN Says to Increase Zimbabwe Support

Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe.

THE United Nations (UN) has pledged to increase assistance to Zimbabwe under the new dispensation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The UN will enhance its cooperation under the existing strategic programme framework of the 2016-2020 Zimbabwe United Nations Development Assistance Framework (ZUNDAF), signed with the Government in 2015," the UN System in Zimbabwe said in a joint statement published on Monday.

"... the UN System in Zimbabwe renews its collective commitment to support the Government and the people of Zimbabwe to realize their aspirations. In this regard, the UN System in Zimbabwe commits to scale-up its joint support to national efforts towards..."

The world body commended the commitment expressed by Mnangagwa to promote social cohesion, peace, economic recovery and job creation, improved quality delivery of social services, anti-corruption, accelerated reform efforts including in the public sector, human security, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in 2018 and re-engagement with the international community.

"We are encouraged by the National Budget Statement for 2018, which lays a foundation for reforms and sees increased allocations to social services and productive sectors," read said the statement.

"We also take note of the policy shifts and measures towards economic recovery, stabilisation and inclusive growth through employment creation. Timely disbursements and efficient use of the allocated budgets would be critical."

However, the organisation said the Zimbabwean government should, in turn, promote constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, consolidation of peace, protection of human rights and gender equality as the country prepares for the harmonised elections in 2018 and beyond.

"In so doing, the UN System remains committed to the principle of national ownership and leadership, under the overarching collective commitment to leaving no one behind, with a special focus on the most vulnerable populations, particularly children, youth and women," the organisation said.

As at the third quarter of the 2017, the UN has disbursed over $714 million worth of development and humanitarian assistance under the current ZUNDAF.