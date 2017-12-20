Mauritius: Equipment Donated to Planters of Britannia Organic Zone

press release

Several equipment to the tune of Rs 331 135 were donated yesterday to planters of Britannia Organic Zone at the seat of the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Port Louis in the presence of the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun.

The equipments are: one mini power tiller; one water pump; one generator; one garden seeder; one power tiller Honda; one motorized sprayer; and one brush cutter.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun highlighted that Government is committed to support sustainable agricultural development and organic food production for local market as well as diminish high reliance on chemical inputs. These equipments he emphasised will help the planters to further enhance soil fertility, increase food production and promote sustainable environment.

Mauritius, he underpinned has the potential of producing organic fruits and vegetables to raise its food production so as to ensure food security in the years to come. He thus urged the youth to join and develop this sector with the help of new technology.

He further underlined that his Ministry intends to launch a sensitisation campaign regarding the Organic Agriculture Bill next year, so that the Organic Agriculture Act can be passed. The standards drafted under the project, he said will allow the population to enjoy high quality organic products.

The Britannia Organic Zone is the first organic zone of 66 acres equipped with all production infrastructure including land preparation works, irrigation facilities and other infrastructural facilities and will be made available to potential promoters of bio farming food production systems.