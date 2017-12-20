20 December 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Equipment Donated to Planters of Britannia Organic Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Several equipment to the tune of Rs 331 135 were donated yesterday to planters of Britannia Organic Zone at the seat of the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Port Louis in the presence of the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun.

The equipments are: one mini power tiller; one water pump; one generator; one garden seeder; one power tiller Honda; one motorized sprayer; and one brush cutter.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun highlighted that Government is committed to support sustainable agricultural development and organic food production for local market as well as diminish high reliance on chemical inputs. These equipments he emphasised will help the planters to further enhance soil fertility, increase food production and promote sustainable environment.

Mauritius, he underpinned has the potential of producing organic fruits and vegetables to raise its food production so as to ensure food security in the years to come. He thus urged the youth to join and develop this sector with the help of new technology.

He further underlined that his Ministry intends to launch a sensitisation campaign regarding the Organic Agriculture Bill next year, so that the Organic Agriculture Act can be passed. The standards drafted under the project, he said will allow the population to enjoy high quality organic products.

The Britannia Organic Zone is the first organic zone of 66 acres equipped with all production infrastructure including land preparation works, irrigation facilities and other infrastructural facilities and will be made available to potential promoters of bio farming food production systems.

Mauritius

Mauritius and Reunion Island Called to Collaborate More Closely in the Future

The Prefect of Reunion Island, Mr Amaury de Saint-Quentin, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.