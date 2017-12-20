Mauritius and Reunion Island Called to Collaborate More Closely in the Future

press release

The Prefect of Reunion Island, Mr Amaury de Saint-Quentin, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement following the courtesy call, Mr Amaury de Saint-Quentin said that he had a fruitful discussion with the Prime Minister as regards the strengthening of bilateral relations between Mauritius and Reunion Island. Issues pertaining to security, the fight against illicit trade, illegal fisheries, and economic development were also raised. He underlined that the two islands will be called to collaborate more closely in future.

Mr Amaury de Saint-Quentin is a holder of a law degree and a master's degree in political science, obtained at the University Paris II Panthéon-Assas. He obtained a DESS in Defense at the same university, then a Certificate in Business Administration at the EUA of San Francisco.

Mr Amaury de Saint-Quentin occupied various posts in the course of his career namely general councilor and president of the General Council of Orne. He also evolved in various ministerial cabinets before joining the prefectural body in 2008. In August 2011, he was appointed prefect of the Guadeloupe region and representative of the State in overseas communities of St Martin and St Barthelemy. He left Guadeloupe in 2013 to occupy the post of General Manager of the Regional Health Agency of Haute-Normandie.

He is the Prefect of Reunion Island since July 2017.