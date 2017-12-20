New details behind the cancellation of the highly anticipated match between the Zimbabwean Warriors and their Zambian counterparts, have emerged ,with Zambian authorities revealing that the match was not sanctioned by the football world governing body, FIFA.

A statement released by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) revealed that FIFA did not grant the match , which has been marred by continued series of controversy, an international friendly status, hence had to be shelved.

This development puts to shame what the local mother body, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) had cited as the reason behind the cancellation of the Limpopo derby.

ZIFA had indicated that the match was called off due to the non availability of the National Sports Stadium, which it said had been booked for a wedding on the day.

"The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform members of the general public and the football family that the planned friendly match between Zambia and Zimbabwe has been canceled.

"This was after the host nation through the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZFA) told FAZ that they were unable to host the match after FIFA informed them that the match was not going to be accorded international friendly status," Desmond Katongo , FAZ ,communications manager said on the association's official Facebook page.

The match, which has been soiled in all sorts of controversy, has seen its motive changing from, initially, being a congratulatory match for Zimbabwe's new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to being a festive cheer for both sets of footballing nations' fans and has been , of late, referred to as the Christmas Challenge Match and eyebrows have been raised as to what purpose the match serves.