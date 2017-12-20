Kenya: 2 Killed As Fire Razes Dream City Nightclub in Kisumu

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Nation

Dream City nightclub that was razed in the early morning fire. Some people were injured trying to jump through windows.

Two people have been confirmed dead and scores injured after fire burnt down Dream City nightclub in Kondele, Kisumu.

The blaze broke out at 4am on Wednesday and by 8am, firefighters were still battling flames amid fears of more revellers trapped.

4 SAVED

Scores were injured as they jumped through windows to save their lives.

The fire brigade pulled out the two charred bodies from gutted rooms of the club located on Kondele-Kibos road in the outskirts of the lakeside city.

Rescuers, mainly the public, were battling to access the club as the fire raged.

Mr Francis Aluko, a neighbour, told the Nation that the fire broke out as they slept.

"We heard a bang and came only to find the guesthouse on fire," Mr Aluoko said.

Another witness, Mr Erick Otieno, said some four people were rescued earlier before the intensity of the fire increased.

The cause of the fire was not established immediately but Kisumu county police chief John Kamau said he would address the media after the operation.

Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and a team from the county government were at the scene.

More to follow.