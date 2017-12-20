Tanzania: Mbeya University Runs Projects

MBEYA University of Science and Technology (MUST) has said it manages 23 projects worth 2.3bn/- in different sectors. MUST Vice-Councillor, Prof Joseph Msambichaka, revealed this during the fifth graduation ceremony held at the university where 774 students graduated.

They included 316 students who graduated with first degrees and 450 with diplomas. He said the university offers professional advice to the people, Government and organisations. He added that the university manages 23 projects worth 2.3bn/- in different locations in the country.

Prof Msambichaka said MUST is continuing to stimulate progress in different sectors especially the industrial sector. "As we all know now the emphasis of our Government is laid on industrialisation.

For the first time we have graduates in food science and technology, engineering minerals, electric engineering and communication engineering," he said. He asked the graduates to use their expertise in the establishment and promotion of industries in Tanzania, "we expect you graduates to continue in technology innovation and entrepreneurship.

This nation needs industrial promotion and employment opportunities," he said. He said MUST community is expecting the graduates to continue to be technologically innovative. "Be ready to learn, take into account the rules and regulations of your councils and implement them properly," he insisted.

He told the graduates to use their professional skills to solve social development problems as a way of stimulating economic development. "Everyone should be an employer so that many Tanzanians who miss the training you have got benefit," he said. Since the establishment of Mbeya University of Science of Technology in 2012 a total of 4,874 students have graduate