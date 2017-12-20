19 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mbeya University Runs Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Merali Chawe in Mbeya

MBEYA University of Science and Technology (MUST) has said it manages 23 projects worth 2.3bn/- in different sectors. MUST Vice-Councillor, Prof Joseph Msambichaka, revealed this during the fifth graduation ceremony held at the university where 774 students graduated.

They included 316 students who graduated with first degrees and 450 with diplomas. He said the university offers professional advice to the people, Government and organisations. He added that the university manages 23 projects worth 2.3bn/- in different locations in the country.

Prof Msambichaka said MUST is continuing to stimulate progress in different sectors especially the industrial sector. "As we all know now the emphasis of our Government is laid on industrialisation.

For the first time we have graduates in food science and technology, engineering minerals, electric engineering and communication engineering," he said. He asked the graduates to use their expertise in the establishment and promotion of industries in Tanzania, "we expect you graduates to continue in technology innovation and entrepreneurship.

This nation needs industrial promotion and employment opportunities," he said. He said MUST community is expecting the graduates to continue to be technologically innovative. "Be ready to learn, take into account the rules and regulations of your councils and implement them properly," he insisted.

He told the graduates to use their professional skills to solve social development problems as a way of stimulating economic development. "Everyone should be an employer so that many Tanzanians who miss the training you have got benefit," he said. Since the establishment of Mbeya University of Science of Technology in 2012 a total of 4,874 students have graduate

Tanzania

Shilling Strengthens Against Greenback

The shilling gained ground against the dollar this week, market data shows. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.