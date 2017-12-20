Tanzania: CCM Seeks Electronic System to Administer Revenues Better

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) seeks to adopt an electronic system for identifying its resources and monitor its revenues, towards boosting its coffers and reduce financial dependency from other sources.

At the party's ninth general congress in Dodoma yesterday, National Chairman, John Magufuli hinted that procedures were ongoing to start technological application. "We are in process of introducing an electronic system which would enable us to identify and monitor resources and revenues," Dr Magufuli said.

He explained that the system would enable the party avoid revenue losses and increase transparency, which would in turn encourage members to pay membership fees regularly. The Chairman further explained that the party's National Executive Council (NEC) had already endorsed the system after experts had demonstrated its operations.

He told the delegates that by failing to manage and utilise its resources judiciously, CCM had continued to rely on government subventions and contributions from donors. In 2014/15, the party collected 29.35bn/- out of which 21.95bn/- were subventions and contributions from donors.

And in 2015/16, revenues stood at 73.1bn/- but the subventions and voluntary contributions amounted to 56.8/-; and during 2016/17, out of total income of 40bn/-, grants and voluntary contributions amounted to 27bn/-.

"This proves that our ability for self reliance was still low. We must change this situation. It is encouraging that we have started taking measures, including verifying all party's wealth," he said. The party has assets that include plots and buildings in different parts of the country.

"Information that we got from the Land ministry showed that the party owned over 5000 plots countrywide, but unfortunately, for a long time members did not benefit," he lamented. President Magufuli tasked recently elected party leaders to strive towards enabling CCM to become economically independent.

"Our party is the biggest and oldest; it is shameful for us to beg for campaign funds during elections," he remarked, stressing that leaders should strive to collect membership fees, but stressing, by extension that the members would be encouraged if revenue collection and expenditure were undertaken transparently.