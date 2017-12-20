Mozambique: German Grant for Food Security in Mozambique

Maputo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday welcomed an additional contribution of 2.6 million euros (about 3.1 million US dollars) from Germany to support food security and school feeding activities in Mozambique in 2018.

According to a joint press release from WFP and the German embassy, this contribution, channelled through the German Development Bank (KfW), builds on a previous grant of more than 13 million euros provided by the German Government in late 2016 for WFP operations in Mozambique in 2017.

"The Government of Germany reaffirms its commitment to help the people of Mozambique build resilience so as to eradicate hunger and poverty, and achieve sustainable development," said German ambassador. Detlev Wolter, cited in the release. "This new contribution provides continuing support to improving food security in the most vulnerable parts of the country and strengthening resilience to extreme weather events. It also aims to reduce absenteeism of children and teachers in schools. Education being one of the priorities Germany shares with the Government and people of Mozambique, this is especially close to my heart.”

The release says that this grant “will enable the basic food and nutrition needs of 85,500 people to be met. Of these, 55,500 will participate in the construction and restoration of productive and social community assets. The school feeding intervention will target 30,000 beneficiaries in the south of the country, encouraging children to return to, and stay in school”.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of Germany," said the WFP Representative and Country Director Karin Manente. "This contribution will support vulnerable communities as they regain their livelihoods following last year's drought and as the lean season approaches, while also keeping a long-term perspective by focusing on their resilience. Keeping children in school is equally important for the communities. Children are able to concentrate and learn better when their energy requirements are met, as is foreseen in the National School Programme”.

In the last five years, the release adds. Germany has granted more than 2.3 billion euros to WFP's work worldwide, placing it among the top 10 donors to WFP.