20 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Kagere Delighted After He's Named Kenya Footballer of the Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

FORMER Rwanda international and Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere expressed delight after he was named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2017 Footballer of the Year in a ceremony held at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday.

The 31-year-old was crowned the Most Valuable Player in the Kenyan league following his impressive from this season which saw him contribute to 18 goals, netting 14 goals and assisting four for Gor Mahia.

He helped guide his team to the 2017 league title which earned them a place in next year's CAF Champions League.

"Hard working pains but it pays. I thank my teammates who helped me. I am excited and feel challenged at the same time for this award. I want to laud my teammates and the entire management for the motivation and the chance to be here today," Kagere said.

He was also awarded Sh300,000 (about Rwf2.4m), a 55-inch television screen courtesy of LG, a return ticket from Skyward Express, a DStv decoder and a gift hamper from Kenya Wine Agency Limited (KWAL).

Kagere was the first runners-up - after his teammate Michael Olunga - in 2015 when the two partnered to lead their club to the title unbeaten.

Juma Masoud won the Golden Boot after scoring 17 goals; Kagere took the runners-up award in this category after scoring 14 goals; while the third position saw another Rwandan, Jacques Tuyisenge, (Gor Mahia), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt FC) and Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars) share the accolade after netting 13 goals each.

The Golden Glove went to Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper, John Oyemba, who managed 16 clean sheets, narrowly beating Kakamega Homeboyz custodian David Juma (15 clean sheets) to the prize. Posta Rangers's goalkeeper Patrick Matasi (15) was named third runners-up..

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @pkamasa

Kenya

The Truth About This Road With Zigzag Yellow Line

A picture of a road bearing a zigzag yellow line in the middle has left Kenyan motorists on social media confused. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.