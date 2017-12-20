The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) recorded an increase in escapees from nine last year to 12 this year due to inadequate security, an official has said. Outgoing officer commanding Harare Metropolitan Province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Phineas Chitekuteku said this last Friday during the province's end of year party held at Motor Action Sports Club.

"We faced quite a number of challenges in 2017, but it is my hope that most of them are going to be addressed in the coming year," said Snr Asst Comm Chitekuteku.

"Lack of financial and material resources continues to be a major setback in achieving our objectives as a province. However, we managed to score some measurable achievements in some essential areas of our operations. Projects within the province continue to record some degree of remarkable success. I, therefore, urge you to continue working hard so as to generate more income for the success of the province.

"Security continues to be our main area of concern in Harare Metropolitan Province. A total of 12 inmates escaped during this year, the number has increased compared to nine escapees recorded during the same period last year." In an interview, ZPCS incoming officer commanding Harare Metropolitan Province, Assistant Commissioner Nobert Chomurenga promised to work hard and avoid such from happening.

"Inmates are escaping using the old style where our officers are caught off-guard as they will be busy with WhatsApp," he said. "They do not escape on the first go, but study the officer on duty as to how he behaves when they go for work parties. Inmates notice that whenever an officer report for duty they will always be glued to WhatsApp and by studying this, one will get the opportunity to escape. Another way of escaping is asking to relieve themselves and go unescorted."

Asst Comm Chomurenga said they had since strategised on how to nip the escapees in the bud. "As we enter 2018, we would want to ensure that no more escapees will be recorded as we continuously urge our officers to desist from spending much time on the social media, but to keep an eye on the inmates whenever they go out," he said.

"We have since introduce more educational campaigns so that the officers should know what is expected of them. We are also motivating them (officers) by giving them incentives like off days to one who could have done a good job and from there they can improve." This year high, numbers of escapes were recorded from Harare Central and Chikurubi Prison Farm, with a few from Kentucky Prison.