opinion

The just-ended elections of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), were probably the most closely watched African party leadership in the world ever.

There was good reason to. Though no longer Africa's largest economy, it's by far its most advanced.

Hobbled in recent years by the incompetence and corruption of President Jacob Zuma, and its reputation tainted by murderous xenophobic attacks on African migrants, South Africa still has great ability to lead an economic, political, and technological revolution on the continent.

What happened with the ANC, its many failings notwithstanding, is very unAfrican. The ANC is the only liberation party in Africa which started life in government with both an internal and national constitution that limits the terms of the leader to two - and respected both. In the ANC's case, the statesman Nelson Mandela stepped down after only one term in 1999. The continent's strongmen must have thought he had run mad.

In the end, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, beat former African Union chief and minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Dlamini-Zuma is Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, and was qualified for the position in her own right. But the shrewd scandal-tarred Zuma, probably calculated that she would not be too hard on him, and backed her.

That Zuma could not get his preferred candidate elected, is a signal that the ANC has not lost all of its mojo yet. The closest we get to ANC is Namibia's South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO), which has governed the country since independence in 1990.

But even it changed the constitution to give its founding father Sam Nujoma, a third "thank you" term when the second one expired at the end of 1999. But after he had a third bite of the cherry, things went back to two terms.

The difference with Uganda's National Resistance Movement (NRM) is telling. The ANC has been in power for 23 years now. The NRM - and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni - have been ruling for 31.

In this period, the ANC has had four leaders - Mandela, Thabo Mbeki (who was ousted before he completed his second term), Zuma, and now Ramaphosa. Over this period Uganda has had just one - Museveni.

This is in the tradition in Zimbabwe where, until November when the military and his party, Zanu-PF, bundled him out of power, Robert Mugabe had ruled for 37 years. In much the same way Zimbabwean claimants to the presidential throne were hounded out of the party or dismissed, in Uganda in 2014, prime minister Amama Mbabazi was sacked and run out of NRM.

In South Africa, by contrast, at all its elective conferences, the deputy president has survived to contest for the presidency. There are many reasons for these differences, including the history of the struggles that bring liberation parties to power.

Ultimately, these factors determine, among other things, how much internal democracy a liberation party will have, and accept democratic limitation to its power by other national political actors.

For the NRM, it is not that it is an undemocratic party. Rather its record tells us that when it took power in 1986, the internal struggle between the factions were unresolved.

The ideologically conservative wing, represented by people like Dr Samson Kisekka, who was to become vice president and minister Balaki Kirya; the pragmatic middle with fellows like John Kazoora and Matthew Rukikaire; the anti-Obote southern grievance constituency, whom they loathed for his shabby treatment of the monarchy; the political left which ranged from Kajabago Karusoke on the extreme to the more centrist elements like Kahinda Otafiire and Amanya Mushega; and then the militarists.

The militarists were divided further. They had the moderates (Serwanga Lwanga, Mugisha Muntu, Kizza Besigye, Salim Saleh, etc.); the hard purists (led by Museveni); and a reactionary wing, its most controversial represented by sections of the NRM/NRA's UFM and Fedemo allies.

In this political salad, the democratic and moderate elements were not dominant when the NRM took power. The conservative and hardline militarists, therefore, baked their advantage into the State when they seized it, and started purging the rest. It is a process that took all of 30 years, the ouster of Mbabazi and his allies in 2014, representing the last stage.

While these struggles linger inside liberation parties for decades, as evidenced in the ANC and rather dramatically in Zimbabwe in the velvet coup against Robert Mugabe, it's no longer there inside the NRM anymore. It has shifted outside, but we misunderstand its character.

Many see Kizza Besigye and the hard section of FDC as the most militant opposition to the NRM and Museveni. No, given the direction Uganda politics is going, especially the anger over the age limit shenanigans, Besigye and the FDC are the new moderates of Ugandan politics. The extreme forces are forming elsewhere. We shall return to them in future.

Mr Onyango-Obbo is the publisher of Africa data visualiser Africapedia.com and explainer site Roguechiefs.com. Twitter@cobbo3