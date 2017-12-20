Angola: Minister Defends Improvement of Luanda Tourism Infrastructure

Luanda — The infrastructures of the touristic route of Luanda with emphasis on Luanda Bay, Fortaleza, Slavery Museum, Feira do Artezanato, Miradouro da Lua, Quiçama Park, Barra do Kwanza, Cabo Ledo and Muxima, should be improved, in order to attract more tourists, generate resources and create jobs, said Minister of Hotel and Tourism, Ângela Bragança.

The Cabinet minister said so Tuesday during the first regular meeting of the Tourism and Hotel Multi sector Commission, which was attended by the minister of Hotel and Tourism, Ângela Bragança, and the ministerial department that comprises the mentioned Commission.

According to her, there is a need to rehabilitate the infrastructures of the capital's tourism potential, to train staff for tourism, to carry out marketing campaigns and to involve the major players in tourism, associations and as well as the private sector aimed to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

In this context, she assured that the 1st regular meeting of the Hotel and Tourism Multi sector Commission will establish the bases for fruitful cooperation and coordination for the development of tourism countrywide.

The Multi sector Hotel and Tourism Commission is the organ of auscultation and consultative support of the Ministry of Hotel and Tourism, which brings together ministerial departments with activities related to the tourism sector.

The Commission is composed of the Ministries of Culture, Environment, Youth and Sports, Agriculture, Interior, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Health, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Commerce, Media, Transport and Energy and Water.