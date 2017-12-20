Angola: Fashion Designer Patrícia Vasco Debuts Collection At Miss Uíge 2018

Uíge — Angolan fashion designer Patricia Vasco launches for the first time, several costumes of her creation during the Miss Uíge 2018 peagent, to be held on December 23, at Cine Ginasio.

The designer told Angop that in addition to the gala models, she will wear five of the 15 candidates to compete for the crown of the most beautiful woman in the province."

I will make the most of it to present my first work in large, "said the local designer.

According to the creator, there is a need for unity between designers, both regionally and nationally, so that together they can contribute to the development of the Angolan culture, capable of attracting fashion lovers across border.

Patricia Vasco Jacinto called on the local government to pay more attention to this class.